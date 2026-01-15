Cold Weather Shelters Open In Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast

Cold weather is coming across the state.

Tomorrow morning's lows will dip into the 40s along most of the Palm Beaches and upper 30s for parts of the Treasure Coast.

That has some shelters opening tonight in western Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.

The Belle Glade Transitional Shelter and Lake Village at the Glades will operate shelters.

A shelter will open in Martin County, at the Gertrude Walden Child Care Center in Stuart.

St. Lucie County will be opening a cold weather shelter at the Percy Peek Gym on Avenue D in Fort Pierce. That will open at 5 p.m. and close at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

And the Salvation Army of Indian River County is opening its doors to the first 40 registered people.