New Jupiter Fire Stations Near Completion

Two new Jupiter Fire Department buildings are nearing completion.

Back in October of 2024, the Town of Jupiter announced the construction of the two buildings, after the decision to split from Palm Beach County Fire Rescue in favor of starting its own agency.

The Cinquez Fire Station has had its exterior waterproofing completed and the roof recently passed inspection. There is still work ongoing inside the building.

The Piatt Place Fire Station is also coming along, with interior insulation and drywall installation complete on the first floor.

Design and construction of the two fire stations is being overseen by Fire Chief Darrel Donatto and they are set to open in October.