Search Near PBIA Is Follow-Up To Object Found Before Trump Departure

There is an ongoing search in the tree line near Palm Beach International Airport.
A heavy presence of unmarked law enforcement vehicles from the Sheriff's Office, bomb squad units and K-9's have been spotted searching for something, with two lanes of eastbound Southern Boulevard blocked.
President Trump's motorcade had to adjust its route to the airport from Mar-a-Lago yesterday after the Secret Service discovered a suspicious object during an advance security sweep.
We still don't know what that object was, but a PBSO Spokesperson says that today's search, also involving the FBI, is a follow-up to a search conducted after the find yesterday. The goal is reportedly to make sure nothing was left behind.
Meanwhile two right lanes of Southern Boulevard are blocked for the search, snarling traffic in the area.
Back in October, a hunting stand was discovered within the trees near PBIA and within sight of where Air Force One takes off and lands.