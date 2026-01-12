'Protest Disrupter' Arrested For Battering Anti-ICE Protestor In Boca Raton

There were anti-ICE protests in West Palm Beach, Boca Raton and Fort Pierce over the weekend.
At the Boca Raton protest, which was planned prior to the death of Renee Good in Minnesota, a man described as a protest disrupter by PBSO was arrested and charged with battery.
Video shows Thomas Landry swipe a helmet off the head of a retired firefighter, while calling him a "phony firefighter."
He was arrested and had bond set at $2,000.
There was a smaller protest outside the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach on Saturday, along with a protest in Fort Pierce.