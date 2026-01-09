Joe Namath-Owned Restaurant Offers Free Waterfront View Of New Air Show

The Town of Jupiter is hosting a free waterfront watch party for the inaugural Mach 1 Salute to Service Air Show.

It's billed as a "high-energy afternoon of aerobatics, live music and community celebration in honor of veterans, active military, first responders and America's 250th birthday."

The air show is from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday and will be visible from Charlie and Joe's at Love Street, where you can enjoy a free waterfront watch party.

Charlie and Joe's is a restaurant co-owned by legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath, who is a local resident.

