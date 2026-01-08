School District Looks Into Converting Elementary Schools To K-8's

Some elementary schools in Martin County could soon become K-thru-8 schools.

During this week's school board workshop, district staff presented the concept, outlining research suggesting the change could improve student achievement.

District data indicate that K-through-8 schools in Florida have performed well under the state’s school grading system, with about 76 percent earning an A or B during the 2024-25 school year, compared with 67 percent of elementary schools and 70 percent of middle schools.

The issue will be discussed again during February's school board workshop.