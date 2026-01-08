GOP Fla House Candidate Credits 'Hard Work' For Earning Trump's Endorsement

Early voting continues through Sunday in a special primary for the vacant State House seat in District 87.
One of the two candidates in the Republican primary, Jon Maples, received President Trump's endorsement this week.
"To earn the President's endorsement for my candidacy for State House is just, I mean incredible."
Maples, a financial planner and graduate of Palm Beach Atlantic University, says he was speaking with voters when someone told him the news and he almost couldn't believe it. But he tells us he thinks he knows why Trump is pledging his support.
"I think that was a culmination of a lot of different people coming together, executing and just working hard."
He believes the president appreciates that he is a hard worker, just like Trump. He also has the endorsement of Republican State Representative Meg Weinberger in Palm Beach County, something Trump referenced in his Truth Social post supporting Maples.
Should he get past the primary and win the general election in March, Maples says he will be ready for the late April Special Session on redistricting that's being called by Governor DeSantis.
"I think the governor's got a strategy, a plan that he wanted to execute to make sure there's more representation in DC for all of us in Florida."
We reached out to Maple's primary opponent, Gretchen Miller Feng, and have not heard back.