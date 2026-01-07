Pres. Trump Endorses PBC State House Candidate, County Commissioner

President Trump is endorsing a candidate for a vacant State House seat in Palm Beach County.

The president, on Truth Social, says it is his "Great Honor to endorse America First Patriot, Jon Maples" for Florida's 87th State House District.

Maples faces Gretchen Miller Feng in the GOP Primary, with early voting underway through Sunday. Election Day is Tuesday and the general election will be held in March.

Trump calls Maples "a very successful Businessman and Civic Leader" who will be a "terrific Legislator."

The seat was formerly held by Republican Mike Caruso, who is now Palm Beach County's Clerk of Court and Comptroller.

The president is also announcing his endorsement for County Commissioner Sara Baxter in her bid for reelection.