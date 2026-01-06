Fort Pierce Man Connected To Murder, Arson Case Found In Philly

A person of interest in a Fort Pierce murder and arson is found in Philadelphia, where he is wanted for another homicide.

The U.S. Marshals Service says 31-year-old Arkel Garcia was found this week and he'd been shot and stabbed during a domestic dispute.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office says he was being sought for questioning in the November death of a 51-year-old man whose body was discovered in a house fire.

An autopsy shows that Antwan Daniels actually died from blunt force injuries and investigators believe the fire was set to cover up the crime.

Garcia allegedly robbed and killed a man in Philly and was connected to the Fort Pierce murder two weeks later.