Florida GOP Candidate For Governor Sounds Off On Maduro Mission

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro is back in his holding cell after pleading not guilty to federal drug and weapons charges in New York City.

Democrats are saying President Trump broke laws when he greenlit the mission to take Maduro, his wife and adult son from Venezuela.

They claim the president should have informed Congress before the operation. Republican candidate for governor, Paul Renner, disagrees.

"It was the right thing to do. Article II of the Constitution gives the President very significant power with respect to foreign policy. I think he did the right thing not to give prior notice. I think that would have resulted sadly in Americans that were harmed and potentially killed."