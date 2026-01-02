More Than A Million Floridians Saved From Losing Coverage At 7 Hospitals

A new contract has been finalized between Tenet Healthcare and Cigna which preserves full in-network access for Cigna commercial plan members at Palm Beach Health Network hospitals and providers.

The deal avoids a potential disruption in care for more than 1.3 million Floridians at six Palm Beach County hospitals and one in Port St. Lucie.

The previous agreement was set to expire this past Wednesday, December 31st, and Cigna members would have lost in-network coverage for non-emergency care in this new year.

Click Here for more on this story.