Palm Beach County Sales Tax Declining By .5 Percent In New Year

Palm Beach County's sales tax rate will be a little lower in the new year.

Beginning tomorrow, January 1st, it drops from 7 percent to 6.5 percent.

The county's 1 percent infrastructure surtax expires at midnight tonight, and at the same time a 0.5 percent school capital outlay surtax takes effect.

Palm Beach County voters approved what was billed as a "half penny" tax in November of 2024, to take effect in 2026.

Schools Superintendent Mike Burke says the money will go to enhance safety and security on campus, provide teachers and students with the latest classroom technology and purchase buses.

Back when the surtax passed, Burke said that many schools were in need of new roofs, restroom renovations, upgraded lighting and more HVAC systems.