NYE Celebrations In The Palm Beaches & Treasure Coast

The City of West Palm Beach hosts Sandi's New Year's Eve with Ferris & Fireworks from 8 to midnight on the Great Lawn. It features live music as well as a DJ and a 15-minute fireworks display at midnight.

There will be fireworks at Tradition Square in Port St. Lucie and you won't have to wait until midnight. The celebration starts at 5 and features a countdown to an early new year with fireworks at 9.

Conchy Joe's in Jensen Beach will have a New Year's Eve Drone Show starting at 9:30 and running until midnight and the performance will be visible throughout the surrounding area.

A kid-friendly Zoo Year's Eve is happening at the Palm Beach Zoo from 5:30 to 9 p.m. It features a countdown at the end of every hour, Christmas Tree Countdown Light Shows, festive music and the free family-friendly New Year's toast without staying up until midnight. The event is included with Zoo Lights admission.

Before any of those events will be a family friendly New Year's Eve celebration in Palm City at the Peter and Julie Cummings Library. This event for kids happens from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. and includes crafts, activities and a countdown to Noon, instead of midnight.