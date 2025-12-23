TGL Season 2 Tees Off From The SoFi Center In Palm Beach Gardens

Season two of TGL tees off in Palm Beach County on Sunday.

Tomorrow's Golf League (TGL) premiered last year, with six teams competing inside the new SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College's Palm Beach Gardens campus.

Enhancements for season two include a 38-percent larger GreenZone putting surface, with 12 holes.

The players are real pros, who take their shot and watch where it goes on a giant screen.

The season opener features a rematch of last year's SoFi Cup Finals, in which Atlanta Drive GC beat New York Golf Club.

Two stars from the inaugural season won't be competing early on as Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas are both recovering from back surgeries.

The season runs through March 3rd.

Sunday's season opener tees off at 3 p.m. and airs live on ABC and ESPN+.