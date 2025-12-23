Florida Canvassing Commission Certifying Results Of Two Special Elections

The state Elections Canvassing Commission is gathering today to certify the results of two special elections in the Florida Legislature that were held earlier this month.

In the State House District 90 seat, Democrat Joe Casello died of a heart attack while serving in that Palm Beach County seat and now-former Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long, also a Democrat, won that election.

In Senate District 11, Republican Ralph Massullo beat his opponent to take over that central Gulf Coast seat which was vacated when Republican Blaise Ingoglia was appointed to be state CFO and Fire Marshal.