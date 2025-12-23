Citizens Customers In One Treasure Coast County May See Hikes Next Year

Homeowners in St. Lucie County may soon see an increase in their Citizens Property Insurance policies.

The state's insurer of last resort is submitting a proposal to hike rates in that county by nearly 6 percent, which would be the highest proposed increase in the state.

It comes even as many folks across South Florida have seen costs stabilizing or even dropping in some cases. Experts say the request could be due to a higher number of older homes and a higher number of claims filed.

If approved by the Office of Insurance Regulation, the new rates would take effect in June.