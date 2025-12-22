Vigil Held For Worth Ave. Restaurant Manager Detained At Alligator Alcatraz

A vigil held for a longtime restaurant manager who supporters say is being held at Alligator Alcatraz, unjustly.

Dozens of people showed up to the event in Palm Beach yesterday to support 53-year-old Jose Gonzalez, who was detained after a traffic stop when state troopers handed him over to ICE, claiming he was in the country illegally.

Among those in attendance, Congresswoman Lois Frankel and County Commissioner Gregg Weiss, who said "Jose has showed up for Palm Beach for years...now Palm Beach is showing up for him."

Gonzalez is a native of Mexico and has been in the U.S. for about 30 years.

He's the manager of the popular BICE on Worth Avenue and owns a food truck.

While not a citizen, his lawyers say he's here legally on a work permit and has a pending asylum case.

No comment from the Department of Homeland Security.