NORAD: F-16 Jets Intercept Civilian Plane Over Restricted Airspace

U.S. fighter jets had to intercept a civilian plane that entered into restricted airspace over Palm Beach yesterday.

NORAD says F-16 pilots used what's called a "headbutt" maneuver to signal the civilian pilot and safely escort the aircraft out of the restricted area that's in place now year round near Mar-a-Lago.

President Trump arrived in Palm Beach early Saturday morning after Friday night rally in North Carolina. He's set to make an announcement from Palm Beach this afternoon, along with War Secretary Pete Hegseth and the secretary of the Navy. No details on what it will cover.