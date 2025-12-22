FAU Hosts 12th Boca Raton Bowl With A New Sponsor

A college bowl game will be playing in Boca Raton today.

For the 12th year, the Boca Raton Bowl will be played at Florida Atlantic University. A new sponsor has this year's game titled "Bush's Boca Raton Bowl of Beans."

It will have the Universities of Louisville and Toledo doing battle at Flagler Credit Union Stadium and broadcast live on ESPN.

The teams arrived in South Florida on Friday, hosting beach parties over the weekend.

There will be a Fan Fest on the FAU campus today, leading up to the game. It includes the Air Force Performance Lab, an interactive experience that includes a real F-16 engine, Pratt and Whitney's powerful airplane engine, live music and even a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The game kicks off at 2 p.m.

Drivers in the area should expect delays along Glades Road before and after the game.

Click Here for ticket and parking information.