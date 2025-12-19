Pope Leo Appoints New Bishop For Catholic Diocese Of Palm Beach

A new spiritual leader for Catholics in Palm Beach County has been chosen.

The Diocese of Palm Beach says Pope Leo XIV has named a new Bishop for the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast.

Father Manuel de Jesus Rodriguez currently serves as priest in the Diocese of Brooklyn, New York. That's the same area where outgoing Bishop Gerald Barbarito was raised.

"While I am also from Brooklyn, I will remain here in Palm Beach, which has become my home as it has for so many others from New York."

Under canon law, he had to submit his resignation upon turning 75 last January.