Deputies Arrest Woman Accused Of Stealing Donation Box From Restaurant

A woman has been arrested in a Grinch-lake case on Florida's Treasure Coast.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Cecilia Josephine Milano is the woman in a Santa hat, caught on surveillance video last week, dragging a box full of donated items out of the Barbecue Beer Company restaurant in Jensen Beach while a Christmas party was underway.

Officials say she was not authorized by any organizations to handle the donations, despite telling someone that she was bringing the items "to the fairgrounds." The United Way was collecting toys at the County Fairgrounds.

The restaurant's drive was to benefit a family in need being served by the nonprofit Elevate Hope.

Milano was booked into the County Jail on $2,500 bond.