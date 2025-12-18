Palm Beach County Sheriff Announces New Animal Cruelty Unit

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office has a new Animal Cruelty Unit and its already made some arrests.

Sheriff Ric Bradshaw says the new unit has been in development for several months and will focus on investigating reports of animal abuse, neglect, abandonment and other violations.

"We always have investigated animal abuse, but it's kind of been separated into the districts. And I saw the need to take people that have this expertise and make a unit out of it, so that's all they do."

He says the Unit works closely with the county's Animal Care and Control.

"Animal Control, they're great people. They work hard. But they're overwhelmed. But they have to have law enforcement with them, because they can't do a search warrant, they can't make an arrest. So why not have a unit that's dedicated and networks with them."