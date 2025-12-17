Attempted Trump Assassin Gets Attorney, Sentencing Delayed

A delay in the sentencing for the convicted attempted Trump assassin.

59-year-old Ryan Routh was supposed to be in a Fort Pierce federal courtroom this week for the sentencing phase of his trial but instead he'll have to wait until February.

Judge Aileen Cannon postponed sentencing after granting Routh's request to appoint a new attorney for the sentencing and appeals phases.

A jury found the man guilty on all counts against him, including attempting to kill a major presidential candidate at the president's West Palm Beach golf course and several firearms-related charges.

In his motion to request an attorney, after representing himself at trial, Routh offered to trade his life in a prisoner swap with inmates held unjustly in other countries.