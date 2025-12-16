Pickup Truck Driver Killed When Brightline Train Crashes Into Vehicle

An investigation is underway after the death of a man who was struck by a Brightline train.

Boca Raton Police say the driver of a Chevy Colorado drove onto the FEC tracks along Southwest 18th Street and stopped before a northbound train collided with the vehicle. The truck rolled several times before coming to rest in an embankment.

It happened around 5:30 last night and resulted in the closure of the roadway while an investigation was conducted.

Police want to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash.

Contact Traffic Homicide Investigator Crawford at (561) 620-6227.