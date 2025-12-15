Sheriff Defends His Deputies Amid Criticism Over Deadly Eviction Call

Indian River County's sheriff is pushing back against some criticism in the wake of a deadly eviction serving.

Sheriff Eric Flowers is justifying deputies' actions in the incident, saying they saved lives.

In question is the November 21st call that resulted in the deaths of Sergeant Terri Sweeting-Mashkow, locksmith David Long and the suspect Michael Halberstam.

He says there were no missed warning signs and no mistakes made by his deputies. He calls it an ambush by Halberstam, who opened fire while deputies were serving an eviction.

During a Friday press conference, Flowers said the focus now should be on those lost.

"In the days and weeks, that calm...it's going to get harder and harder for us because every day that goes by is another day we've lost our Terri. So please continue to do the things you're doing because we need it."

Halberstam had a history of aggressive behavior, dating back three years. But Flowers now says that while his deputies had interacted with the man on five separate days the month of the shooting, nothing crossed the threshold for action.