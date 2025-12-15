PBC Chabad Beefs Up Security For Hanukkah Event After Australia Shooting

Synagogues around the state are ramping up security in the wake of a deadly mass shooting at a Hanukkah celebration in Australia.

Chabad of Singer Island, Juno Beach & the Beaches held its annual Chanukah on the Beach celebration last night.

Rabbi Berel Namdar says security is always a priority, but in light of what happened overseas they've stepped it up even more.

“So especially because of what happened in Australia, we are holding our torch high. We are unintimidated. We are not afraid. And we are standing together in unity. And we believe that light will win darkness."

He tells CBS 12 News that uniformed and undercover officers and marine units offshore monitored the event from the water.