Gov. DeSantis Hosts AI Roundtable To Protect Floridians From Big Tech

Governor Ron DeSantis is pushing his proposal for a Florida A.I. Bill of Rights for Citizens.
During a roundtable at FAU in Jupiter today, Desantis says he's not concerned about an executive order signed by President Trump last week.
"The president issued an executive order and some people were saying 'Well no, this blocks the states from doing...It doesn't. First of all an executive order can't block the states."
He says only congressional action can preempt states under Article 1 powers.
But DeSantis insists that Trump's order actually encourages states to do things like protect children from the dangers of artificial intelligence.
Also taking part in the roundtable was Major George Perera with the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office's Cyber Crimes Bureau.