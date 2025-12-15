Emma's Father: 'It Didn't Have To Happen' At Celebration Of Life

The family of a little girl killed in a go-kart crash has obtained an attorney. Thomas Hasty with the law firm Morgan and Morgan blames the accident at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie on a go-kart malfunction.

In a statement, the lawyer says the kart surged forward at a high speed without the mother of 6-year-old Emma Riddle hitting the gas pedal.

Emma's father Steve spoke publicly for the first time, at the girl's funeral.

"I just don't know what to say except that this was unfortunate and didn't have to happen. And that's all I would like to say on that. And that is the only comment I'll make."

Hasty also says the seatbelt on the go-kart was locked and inoperable, but the operator of the ride still allowed the mother and daughter to ride.

The attorney calls Emma a "beautiful girl with a bright future and so much love left to give."