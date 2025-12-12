Vero Beach Residents Can Now Fly Directly To JFK, Logan

Vero Beach residents can now get up north easier.

JetBlue is now flying between Vero Beach Regional Airport and two major Northeastern hubs...New York's JFK and Boston Logan International. It allows them to avoid that long drive south to West Palm Beach or north to Orlando if they want to visit the Big Apple or Boston, Massachusetts.

The expansion comes with questions about the airport's capacity. National rankings show Vero Beach Regional as the third busiest general aviation airport in Florida, and the addition of JetBlue-which joins Breeze Airways, which has been flying out of the airport since 2023, and American Airlines, which is set to begin flights in February, means the airport is quickly transitioning from a small facility to a major commercial hub.

JetBlue says it is offering discounted introductory fares to New York and Boston as part of its launch into the area.