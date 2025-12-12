Memorial For Girl Killed In Port St. Lucie Go-Kart Crash Set For Saturday

A little girl being laid to rest on Saturday after dying from injuries she suffered in a go-kart crash.

It happened at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie last weekend. Cops say 6-year-old Emma Riddle was riding a go-kart but not wearing a seatbelt another kart hit her from behind.

It's believed that she hit her sternum and was throwing up blood. The girl was flown to the hospital and died the next day.

Friends and family will be gathering at Calvary Chapel church in Port St. Lucie at 10 a.m.

OSHA is investigating the crash.

Meanwhile, an attorney blames the accident on a go-kart malfunction.

The spokesperson from the law firm Morgan & Morgan released a statement on Friday saying Emma Riddle was riding with her mother in a two-person electric go-kart, when the vehicle began braking and accelerating erratically and failed to respond to pedal inputs.

Moments later, it allegedly surged forward at high speed without her mother pressing the accelerator, crashing into the track wall.

According to the news release, the go-karts allegedly operate like an amusement park ride in that they remain inactive until an employee remotely activates them. Riders allegedly cannot start the kart, move it from the starting line, or initiate any motion on their own until they are activated.

A statement from Morgan & Morgan founder John Morgan and attorney Thomas Hasty follows:

We have been hired by Emma Riddle’s family to find out how this unimaginable tragedy happened and what could have been done to prevent it. There has been a lot of confusion and misinformation in the media about the events that occurred on December 6th. Based on our initial investigation, we believe that there were mechanical failures in several go-karts that were on the track at the time of Emma’s crash. Emma was a beautiful little girl with a bright future and so much love left to give. We ask for privacy as her family grieves this tremendous loss.