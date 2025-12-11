Port St. Lucie Police Release 911 Call In Go-Kart Death Of 6-Year-Old Girl

A 911 call may be shedding some light on what happened when a 6-year-old girl was severely injured in a go-kart incident on the Treasure Coast.

Emma Riddle died the next day at the hospital.

"They were in a go-kart accident. Someone hit them from behind. The little girl, umm I don't know if she's throwing up blood or if it's coming from her nose down her throat. But she's trying to throw up. She hit her sternum really hard."

That woman witnessed the accident at Urban Air Adventure Park in Port St. Lucie Saturday night.

Police have not released details about that incident.

The state is investigating and a memorial is being held for Emma this Saturday at Calvary Chapel Church in Port St. Lucie.

Click Here for more on this story and to hear the 911 call, but be aware that it may be difficult to listen to for some.