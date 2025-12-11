Palm Beach County Commission Postpones Vote On AI Data Center Project

No vote on a proposal to build a massive AI data center in Palm Beach County.

The County Commission was expected to discuss and vote on the center, known as Project Tango, during a meeting yesterday. But commissioners voted unanimously to postpone that vote to April.

There's been a good amount of community backlash over the proposal, including concerns about the environmental impacts, longterm costs and the noise that the center would generate.

Palm Beach County Mayor Sara Baxter is calling for a sound study, more public input and a community meeting so residents can get more answers.