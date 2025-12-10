Sen. Scott Says His 'More Affordable Care Act' Is Being Considered In House

While Democrats and Republicans in DC discuss extending Obamacare subsidies, Florida Senator Rick Scott wants to change the entire healthcare system.
His "More Affordable Care Act" is being introduced in the House.
It's a process that President Trump has spoken out in favor of, as a better way to get Americans healthcare.
"We don't need government. We don't need insurance companies to tell us how to do it. If we want to help somebody, which we should, give them the money. Let them buy what they want. Let them negotiate prices."
Scott, who is Chairman of the Senate Special Committee on Aging, says the money should go directly to consumers so that they can decide what insurance to purchase or pay for healthcare costs directly.
The proposal is being led in the House by Texas Republican Congressman August Pfluger, who is chairman of the Republican Study Committee.
On the Brian Mudd Show Wednesday, Sen. Scott also talked about his resolution that condemns socialism and was blocked by Democrats on the Senate floor.
The resolution refers to socialism as a "failed ideology and the antithesis of the American dream."
Some politicians claim it can work if it's done right. Scott shoots that theory down.
"Name the right way. Is Cuba the right way? Was Stalin's the right way? Was Mao's the right way? Is Maduro's the right way? Name one that's worked. It does not work. It's never worked."
He says socialism always leads to deaths, when those in control kill their political opponents.
The comments come on the same day that Venezuela's opposition leader to Nicolas Maduro, Maria Corina Machado, remains in hiding and did not appear to accept her Nobel Peace Prize.