PBC Commission Takes Step Towards Legal Action Over Flight Restrictions

The Palm Beach County Commission is one step closer to taking the FAA to court.

Commissioners voted 4 to 3 to begin a legal process known as a "petition for review" over new year-round flight restrictions over Mar-a-Lago.

Those are rerouting planes over some neighborhoods, where residents are complaining about noise, smell and soot from planes over their heads.

The vote is the first step in a potential legal challenge that could wind up in federal court.

The one-mile radius no-fly zone over President Trump's Palm Beach home are now in place regardless of whether he is in town or not.

The 4 to 3 vote was along party lines, with Democrats wanting to move towards legal action, while one Republican commissioner said it would send the wrong message of appearing to want to sue President Trump.