Petition Circulates In West Palm Beach To Reverse FAA Restrictions

There's a petition going around in West Palm Beach to reverse newly implemented flight paths that reroute planes directly over some neighborhoods.

The changes come after a no-fly zone over Mar-a-Lago was ordered by the FAA and Secret Service in October to protect President Trump. It means that no aircraft may fly within one mile of his Palm Beach estate and resort, even when the president is not in town.

The new routes send planes over homes that were never in the flight path before.

West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert launched the petition, which urges the FAA and Secret Service to reconsider the restrictions.

Democrat Congresswoman Lois Frankel, whose district encompasses Mar-a-Lago, is planning to meet with Secret Service officials within the next couple of weeks.

County Commissioner Gregg Weiss says the changes came without warning or studies that are typically done to understand the impacts. He is exploring legal options with aviation attorneys at Palm Beach International Airport.