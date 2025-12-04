Florida News

Palm Beach Firefighter Charged With Attacking Teens With Baseball Bat

By Joel Malkin
A wooden baseball bat in the hands of a man or a teenage boy, a student. The concept of sports play and leisure, entertainment and competitions, self-defense, defense and protection.

Photo: Aleksandr Zubkov / Moment / Getty Images

A Palm Beach County firefighter-paramedic is out of jail on bond after his arrest for attacking a group of teens with a baseball bat.

Lighthouse Point Police in Broward County released surveillance video of the incident that they say happened after the teens rang Alex Lutz's doorbell and rode away in a golf cart.

The video shows Lutz chasing down the golf cart and swinging his bat at the teens, allegedly striking three of them.

You can hear a teen on the back of the cart scream "Yo man I didn't do anything wrong!"

Neighbors had called 911 about teens banging loudly on their doors the same night.

Lutz faces several charges, including aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon. He's on paid leave from the Highland Beach Fire Department, which is also looking into the incident.

