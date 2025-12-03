Christmas Tree Lightings Happening Across Palm Beaches

Christmas lights are coming on across South Florida. The City of Delray Beach lit its giant Christmas tree last night, with the help of the community.

About half of the tree did not light up at that moment and the city posted on Facebook that "most of the lights came on...and the rest are just fashionably late."

The message goes on to ask "who needs every bulb when the holiday spirit is already shining bright?"

The Town of Palm Beach also lit its tree last night, while West Palm Beach will light up its popular sand tree, named "Sandi," tomorrow night.

That officially opens the city's "Holiday in Paradise" celebration, with music and light shows, live entertainment and a ferris wheel.

The event begins at 6 p.m.

Click Here for more details on "Holiday in Paradise."