Palm Beach County Pair Arrested For Organized Retail Theft

A couple of alleged thieves have been arrested in Palm Beach County as part of an investigation by the state Attorney General's Retail Theft Special Investigative Task Force.

AG James Uhtmeier says Caleb Rashaun Frederick and Ne'osha Lasha Taylor, both 29-years-old, are charged with organized retail theft.

He says the pair committed over 40 documented thefts across Palm Beach and Broward counties between September and November, totaling about $31,000 in losses.

They primarily targeted household appliances and laundry products, allegedly stealing from JCPenney, Macy's, Target, Publix, Walmart and other stores.

Uthmeier says one of the suspects acted as a lookout while the other stole the items. They then sold the stolen goods on Facebook Marketplace.