LISTEN: Don't Get Taken on Giving Tuesday

TAMPA -- December 2nd is Giving Tuesday. Following in the trend of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, it's a day to encourage charitable giving and support for community organizations. But it's easier than ever for scammers to pose as charity organizations.

The Better Business Bureau has a year-round campaign to make sure would-be donors can check out charities before making contributions. Bryan Oglesby with the Better Business Bureau in West Florida says to start by looking up the charity's real name. "Research the name (online), add the word 'scam' or 'complaint', and see what comes up, " Oglesby said.

The BBB operates its own website to research charities at give.org.

Photo: Canva