Funeral For Indian River County Sheriff's Sgt. Sweeting-Mashkow

A memorial is being held today for an Indian River County deputy killed in the line of duty last month.

Terri Sweeting-Mashkow was serving an eviction notice to Michael Halberstam on November 21st, when he opened fire and killed the deputy and locksmith David Long, while injuring another Indian River County Deputy, Tino Arizpe.

"I've worked my entire career with Terri, as have pretty much everybody else at the agency. We don't have a lot of people who have been there beyond that time. Twenty-five years is a long time."

Sheriff Eric Flowers says Sweeting-Mashkow was posthumously promoted to the rank of Sergeant after her death.

Halberstam was taken to the hospital, where he died a day later.

Today's memorial will be held at Corporate Air Hangar in Vero Beach.

The sheriff's office will be live-streaming the funeral on the agency's Facebook and YouTube accounts, beginning at 11 a.m.

Priority is being given to relatives, sheriff's office employees and first responders to attend in person but Flowers says there WILL be availability for some members of the community to attend as well.