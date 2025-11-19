PBSO Deputy On Leave After Shooting Involving Man With Machete

A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by a deputy last night near Riviera Beach.

Robert Allen, Chief Deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, says that deputies were responding to the Palm Lake Estates mobile home park on a domestic call.

That's when he says a man came out of a home, walked past a woman, grabbed a large machete from some bushes and started coming at deputies with the blade in an aggressive manner.

"The deputies tried multiple times to plead with him to drop it...over and over again until they finally had no other recourse but to stop his aggressive actions by firing upon him."