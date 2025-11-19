Coyotes On The Loose - Advice From FWC

FWC makes it clear the proper way to react if you see a coyote. This after a string of recent sightings.

A coyote attacked a dog in the Boynton Beach area a few weeks ago and another one was spotted there earlier this week. There was another coyote sighting in Jupiter this week and folks along the Treasure Coast report seeing them in multiple communities.

Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say the uptick in sightings is due to coyote mating season being in effect. They urge residents to secure trash, lock up pets and install electric fencing where possible.

If you come in contact with a coyote, you're advised to bite, kick and scratch, but never run.

