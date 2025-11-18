Trial Delayed For Substitute Teacher Accused Of Sex With Student

We'll have to wait until this evening to find out when a former Palm Beach County substitute teacher will go on trial for sexually abusing a student.

Jury selection for 33-year-old Corey Pierce was supposed to begin yesterday, but the judge abruptly halted the trial, instead setting a calendar call for today at 5 p.m.

Pierce is charged with engaging in lewd acts and having an illegal sexual relationship with a student while he was working at both Woodlands and Tradewinds Middle Schools.

A second victim has also come forward since the first accusations surfaced last year.