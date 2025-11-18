Deputy & Son Of Indian River Commissioner Charged With Stalking On The Job

A deputy and son of a county commissioner faces charges for allegedly stalking a woman while on the job.

35-year-old Samuel Earman is no longer employed by the Indian River County Sheriff's Office after the allegations against him, which include sending nude photos and using official agency equipment to track the victim.

"To violate that trust is just completely unacceptable. That's why we moved forward with an arrest. That's why we have terminated him. He's tarnished the badge."

Sheriff Eric Flowers calls it an "awful day" when he has to announce the arrest of one of his deputies.

The charges against Earman, whose father is Commissioner Joe Earman, are misdemeanors and felonies, but Flowers believes there are many more victims and he wants to hear from them.