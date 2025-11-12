'Disaster Waiting To Happen'-Neighbors Describe Double-Homicide Suspect

A disaster that was waiting to happen. That's how neighbors of 62-year-old Paul Maraio describe him, two days after cops say he murdered two men.

Maraio is described as a man battling mental health issues, who had constant disputes with his HOA and anyone who didn't share his political views, though it's not known what those were.

"I was worried that this was going to happen and I was glad that I was not home for it."

Donna Little tells CBS 12 News that Maraio was actually close friends with one of the two men he shot to death.

Port St. Lucie Police say he also ran into a woman's home and held her hostage for over two hours before letting her go.

When SWAT officers went inside, they found that the man had shot himself in the chest and he would die later at the hospital.

Investigators are still trying to piece it all together.