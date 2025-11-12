Boca Raton Resident Sues City Over Government Campus Makeover

The City of Boca Raton faces a lawsuit to halt a controversial development plan.

A woman argues that the government campus makeover should not happen because the city failed to complete an important analysis required by law that would shed light on whether the proposal is in the public interest.

Attorneys for the city want the suit dismissed, claiming that the time to have an analysis performed has not yet expired.

The lawsuit also claims the public-private partnership will cause increased "air, noise and light pollution, as well as increased traffic."