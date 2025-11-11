WATCH: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier Investigates JPMorgan Chase

Florida's Attorney General announces the launch of an investigation into JPMorgan Chase bank.
James Uthmeier cites concerns over the bank's alleged coordination with the Biden Justice Department to "de-bank" Trump Media Group, a Florida based company.
He says it happened just before the company went public, calling that a critical time where you cannot afford to lose your bank.
In a video he posted to his "X" account, Uthmeier also claims that JPMorgan Chase solicited large amounts of information from Trump Media that was unrelated to its business practices and may have shared sensitive banking data with the DOJ without probable cause.