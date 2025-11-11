Veterans Day Celebrations In The Palm Beaches, Treasure Coast

There are Veterans Day celebrations across the Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast, including in Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, Jupiter, North Palm Beach, Wellington, Stuart, Fort Pierce, Port St. Lucie and Vero Beach.

Wellington's celebration includes a parade that starts at Village Hall at 8:15 a.m. and wraps up at the Village's Veterans Memorial at the corner of Forest Hill Blvd and South Shore Blvd.

Schools in Palm Beach, Martin and St. Lucie counties are closed, while Indian River County public schools were off yesterday, but open today.