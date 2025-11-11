Fraternal Order Of Police Wants 4 West Palm Beach Captains Back At Work

The Fraternal Order of Police in West Palm Beach wants answers from City Commissioners.

The union wants to know why four police captains have been kept on paid leave for more than a year while taxpayers foot the bill.

According to the union, outside investigators have already determined that the case is not criminal.

The FOP brought their concerns to city commissioners last night, calling the ongoing administrative leave a "waste of taxpayer dollars" that has crippled department staffing and damaged the reputation of senior officers.

The union says key information, including a memo from a former police chief was never shared with investigators.

A union rep brought it up to Commissioners at last night's meeting, but nothing was discussed.