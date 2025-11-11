City Of West Palm Beach Leaders Write To FAA Over Aircraft Noise

West Palm Beach city leaders are the latest to complain about new flight restrictions around Mar-a-Lago.

City Commissioners say re-routed air traffic over some local neighborhoods is disruptive.

It's similar to what residents told a committee on air traffic noise just last week, with one woman concerned about even more than just the noise.

"8 or 9 o'clock one evening my house is filled with the smell of jet fuel."

Commission President Christina Lambert says the biggest problems right now are happening to residents of the El Cid and Flamingo Park neighborhoods.

At last night's City Commission meeting, it was announced that the mayor sent a letter to the FAA, calling for transparency and asking what can be done to minimize the impact on the community.

Last month, after an apparent hunting stand was found in the woods near where Air Force One takes off and lands, the agency put in year-round flight restrictions within a mile of President Trump's Palm Beach estate, whether or not he is there.

It's in effect through next October.

The Secret Service has told officials they can't offer a briefing until after the shutdown is over, which it appears could happen soon.

The Senate passed a measure to end the shutdown and the House is expected to vote tomorrow.